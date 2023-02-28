2.28.23: BOOTS on Hobbs, Dewine?, Palestine, Saudi Money to Ukraine, Brazil push for JaBS, PRAY! [MIRROR]



[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v2b9pqc-2.28.23-boots-on-hobbs-dewine-palestine-saudi-money-to-ukraine-brazil-push-.html



Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^

————————————a

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————





WATCH: Ukrainian drone pilot commit war crimes against civilians. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60019





Kissinger speech https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60013





East Palestine residents’ shock illnesses after derailment! 😱😳🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33642





The Kyev parade continues, this time it’s Yellen. I guess they all want to make sure the money landering operation is going according to plan. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33660





Lula launched a Covid vaxx campaign... in 2023! https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36149





Ivermectin: The Untold Story of a 'Miracle Drug' https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3281





Bill Gates lamented the collapse of their vaccine passport plan as he claimed that it was "sad" that Omicron provided natural immunity for the sheep, thus removing all pretext for their totalitarian passports. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14642





Petr Bystron, AfD member of the Bundestag, and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee: https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4441





Unbelievable propaganda on American Idol last night… https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12710





.@elonmusk: “Nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland” https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6604





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv











