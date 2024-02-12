Rand Paul: It's criminal neglect for McConnell, Schumer & Biden to send $100 Billion Overseas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rand Paul on fire:
"It's criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.”