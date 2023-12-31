Movie star's daughter suffers VAXX poison induced seizures

June 7, 2021

@busyphilipps

"Wearing 100 percent of my clothing, this kid got fully vaxxed yesterday. Also- never once in my life was I (or have I ever been) as effortlessly cool as Birdie. I mean. 💕✨"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CP0P0BFBo-e/





###





https://t.me/covidbc/15915 - "Busy Philipps recalls 'terrifying' moment she watched daughter Birdie, 15, suffer a SEIZURE over FaceTime while away at boarding school in Sweden"

"She said it happened while the teen was seeing a movie in Stockholm with a friend

The paramedics spoke to Philipps and Birdie's father Marc Silverstein over FaceTime while they watched their daughter cry out

'It was terrifying to see how she was and she was just reaching,' Philipps recalled

Birdie, 15, suffered a seizure nine months earlier while her mother was away shooting a movie in New Jersey"

https://www.dailymailDOTco.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12861829/Busy-Philipps-daughter-Birdie-SEIZURE-FaceTime.html





###





Busy Philipps Calls Birdie, 12½, 'Effortlessly Cool' as They Receive COVID Vaccine

Busy Philipps said her eldest child is now "fully vaxxed"

Busy Philipps' oldest child is officially vaccinated.





On Monday, the Girls5eva star, 41, shared that Birdie Leigh, 12½, is "fully vaxxed" after receiving their COVID vaccination on Sunday.





Philipps announced the news on Instagram alongside a picture of Birdie with their sleeve rolled up to receive the shot. The actress noted that her child was wearing "100 percent of my clothing" to the appointment.





The tween wore a magenta slip dress on top of a New York City t-shirt as well as a floral face mask to help slow the spread of the virus.





"Also- never once in my life was I (or have I ever been) as effortlessly cool as Birdie. I mean. 💕✨," Philipps writes.





Philipps revealed in a December episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast that Birdie came out as gay when they were 10 years old. Philipps also said Birdie prefers they/them pronouns.





For her recent cover story for Health's June 2021 issue, Philipps discussed her experience parenting a nonbinary child and how she teaches both Birdie and Cricket about important values in life. When it comes to teaching them about taking care of themselves and understanding what is and isn't important, Philipps said she thinks "the secret with kids is leading by example."

https://peopleDOTcom/parents/busy-philipps-calls-birdie-effortlessly-cool-as-they-receive-covid-vaccine/





###





"Elizabeth Jean "Busy" Philipps (born June 25, 1979) is an American actress. She is best known for her roles on the television series Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000), Dawson's Creek (2001–2003), and ER (2006–2007), and for her portrayal of Laurie Keller on the ABC series Cougar Town (2009–2015), for which she received the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.[1] She has also appeared in supporting roles in numerous films, such as The Smokers (2000), Home Room (2002), White Chicks (2004), Made of Honor (2008), He's Just Not That Into You (2009), The Gift (2015), and I Feel Pretty (2018). From 2018 to 2019, Philipps hosted her own television talk show Busy Tonight, on E!. She currently stars in the Peacock / Netflix original series Girls5eva."

https://en.wikipediaDOTorg/wiki/Busy_Philipps

Mirrored - bootcamp

