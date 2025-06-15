Jeff Berwick Shares An Emotional Hero’s Journey At FreedomFest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Jeff last spoke at FreedomFest, over 10 years ago, he believed the greatest threat came from governments and central banks. Today, he recognizes that our greatest enemy isn’t out there—it’s within. That's great news: because if the enemy is ourselves, then we also hold the power to become our own hero.
TZLA | https://tzla.club
TDV | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com
"The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book