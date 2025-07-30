BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Epstein cover-up falls apart - Major discrepancies in Epstein jail video uncovered
🚨 Major discrepancies in Epstein jail video uncovered — reports

❌ No clear view of cell entrance

👎 “Raw footage” isn’t raw

🎞 Footage appears stitched together

⏱️ 1-minute gap at midnight

👤 Unidentified person enters after midnight

🧍‍♀️ Staff testimony contradicted by video

🔁 Access control claims fall apart

🧥 Suspicious orange figure seen on stairs

📞 Epstein made unmonitored call before death

📹 Additional camera angles never released

CBS reports the DOJ's conclusions rely heavily on staff statements, not verifiable video evidence. Forensic experts say the footage doesn’t match the official narrative.

