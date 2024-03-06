Not this Year & Convicted Felon 06/03/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan discusses if 2024 really is the year for “Omer Ushers in Palestinian State”. In other news, we see the Jury couldn’t make a decision on Trump’s Trial, and that he may be a Convicted Felon.
00:00 - Intro
01:49 - Not This Year
06:12 - Israelis Oppose Palestinian State
07:39 - Hostages in Gaza
09:05 - Trump: Convicted Felon
18:19 - Foundations Destroyed
22:08 - Will we see an Internal Revolution
23:50 - Oil in Israel
27:55 - Our Sponsors
