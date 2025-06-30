People with No Inner Dialogue!

Sunday Morning Live 29 June 2025





In this episode, I explore the nature of inner dialogue and its impact on empathy and communication. I reveal that many individuals operate without an inner monologue, prompting discussions on understanding differing perspectives in conflicts. We also examine the development of children's inner dialogue through questioning, the role of fiction in fostering empathy, and the challenges posed by “weaponized empathy.” Personal anecdotes highlight the importance of literature in shaping our understanding of human behavior. Ultimately, I emphasize the value of cultivating inner dialogue to enhance self-awareness and improve our relationships.





