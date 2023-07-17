BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 16
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
69 views • 07/17/2023

▪️The AFU again used air and sea drones to attack Sevastopol.

Russian air defense assets and crews of Black Sea Fleet ships destroyed all the vehicles involved in the attack.

▪️The AFU continue to shell populated areas of Belgorod Region with barrel and rocket artillery.

In Shebekino the central market came under fire, a woman was killed.

▪️The AFU hit a mine southwest of Luhansk with cluster munitions.

The hit was recorded in a warehouse with ammonal and TNT. No casualties.

▪️Artillery duels and positional battles continue on the northern flank of the Bakhmut defense.

The Ukrainian command has taken another tactical pause to conduct rotation and accumulate forces for new attacks.

▪️To the south, the AFU made several unsuccessful attempts to storm Russian positions on the heights near Klishchiivka.

Russian forces responded to the enemy's offensive with a counterattack, further expanding the zone of control around the village.


▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU advanced units managed to enter the northern outskirts of Staromayroske for a while.

After a decisive counterattack, the enemy was knocked out of the settlement, which remains under the control of Russian forces.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU is preparing for a new phase of counteroffensive in the Robotyne and Pyatykhatky areas.

Russian troops, in turn, are strengthening defensive lines and mined approaches to positions.


Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationjuly 16
