ACLJ - Sekulow: DOGE, Dan Bongino: FBI, Doug In Exile: HUMILIATION, Dr Steve Turley: Trump | EP1481 - Highlights Begin 02/22/2025 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v6o10du-ep1481.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Bonus - DoD Budget: Independence day area 51

https://youtu.be/QdmH47VNiS4





***

ACLJ - Sekulow 02/22 - Federal Judge Rejects Case To Block DOGE

https://rumble.com/embed/v6lgr2r/?pub=2trvx





***

Dan Bongino 02/22 - FBI Watch Out, There Is A New Sheriff In Town

https://rumble.com/embed/v6le8a0/?pub=2trvx





***

Doug In Exile 02/22 - Just In - Tragic Public HUMILIATION of Chuck Schumer - His Rapid Moral Decline

https://rumble.com/embed/v6ldgki/?pub=2trvx





***

Dr Steve Turley 02/22 - Trump's New Executive Order Is Gonna Change EVERYTHING!!

https://rumble.com/embed/v6lh9d3/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



