MAKE BABIES DAMMIT!

Wednesday Night Live 23 Mar 2023





Hey Stef, you’ve mentioned having mourning rituals for death or breakups/divorces. Just wondering if you had a few you can throw at me?





Throughout childhood starvation was used as a punishment against me. I'm currently struggling to loose weight, any advice?





Question for stream: (following up on yesterday's stream around "lay count" question)





___





Bf - 28y - had 21 partners

Gf - 26y - had 16 partners





What do discuss before getting engaged?

What arrangements/resolutions to make?

Is there such a thing as discussing past relationships too much ?





(Been going out for over 1y)





We knew from very early on that:

-Values match

-Life vision matches

-Both want to have family





How does that align with your comment from yesterday that









What’s up Stef? You see Crystal Palace signed Roy Hodgson as their new manager?









Every time I log on to Stefan I learn something new









Question: Are there some additional techniques to get toxic parents out of your head besides little or no contact and surrounding yourself w great people and staying busy?









Bitcoin to 1 million dollars in 90 days?









I’ve been working all my life and am at retirement age and know not sure if I want to retire now that the time is near









Any suggestions to deal with loneliness, especially when you know a lot of people but that sense of connection is always wanting. I live alone, I can be talkative and people enjoy my company for the initial meeting but I have issues moving forward from that. (Pt 1)

I feel people never reach out to me, I have to initiate. I know I’m not owed anything I get what I give but it’s very tough. Especially on my days off I try to fulfill my social needs by going out, to the store; it gets expensive. I lack healthy friends my age (Pt2)









Hi Stef,

In a last few months I have doubts about having children. Whenever I think about it I see it as solution, like I will be whole when I have them. I sense that is not right. What are right reasons to have children in your opinion? And how do I measure or know that I done enough self-work to have children and have emotional full cup for them?

Thank you for the work you do, feel bit bad about not tipping you, I am not in financial position to do more then sub









Stef you mentioned that in the 80 or 90 that you couldn't get a job so you started your company. Why do you think you couldn't get a job?









Just rejoined the stream the second you took your shirt off. Not what I expected but a welcome surprise lol.