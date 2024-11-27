After the ceasefire: Residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut have begun returning en masse to their homes after the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into effect.

The Israeli military has enforced a curfew in South Lebanon, prohibiting movement south of the Litani River between 5:00 PM and 7:00 AM.

There have been multiple reports of Lebanese citizens being detained by Israeli forces in the region, along with incidents of troops firing at families attempting to return to their homes.