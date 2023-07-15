BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prison that Man Built, For Himself
America at War
America at War
07/15/2023

Let there be no doubt, MAN has built his own Prison! A result of Fear, which is a result of Propaganda, Media, and lack of Belief!

"Fear Not" is one of the most often repeated scriptures in the bible!

If people read the bible for just 25% of the time they waste watching Television and CIA controlled Hollywood Movies....
He would not live in fear!

Instead he would live in Peace and harmony with the world and his neighbors!

Live in TRUTH and cast out FEAR!

It's a prison for your mind
Just like the Globe deception is

Want to have an OPEN MIND?
Read your Bible and trust in the word of YHWH!

Bet you've never heard THAT before!

Have a blessed day, under the protection of YHWH

The Most High and the truth speaking "FEAR KILLER"

