BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to measure Dirty Electricity ?
Merializer
Merializer
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • 08/18/2023

A radio is useful tool to get an idea of some of the EMF (Dirty Electricity) in your home.

Be aware that some new radio's have noise suppression when the previously models didn't have this. You don't want strong noise suppression.
Also, turn the radio around like doing 1 axis measurements, sometimes more EMF is measured holding the radio at certain angle.

The Sony ICF-P26 radio measures frequencies between 530kHz to 1605 kHz.

https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26

Here is a fun experiment with a Star Wars theme you can do if you have a radio:
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21
https://www.brighteon.com/d934821d-5dcc-4a5f-9cf1-df3501433ca6

You need other devices (not only a radio) to get a complete picture of the full spectrum of manmade EMF in your home, a radio is just a crude device but it's a start. There are simple devices for home use that can measure magnetic fields, electric fields and RFR. The Dirty Electricity (DE) (or EMI) which rides on your cables and radiates in your living space should also be measured with:
a) a simplified device for home use like a Greenwave Dirty Electricity meter, or:
b) with a battery powered oscilloscope (for experts, like some Building Biologists use).

For more info on EMF meters watch the following video first, towards the end you can see a simplified overview of many EMF devices and what they can measure:

https://www.brighteon.com/40288c41-471e-4983-bda5-be0e35ef6517

--------------------------------------

Studies:


EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

--------------------------------------

Keywords
emfhow toradiationam radioelectromagneticsonyemrehsemielectrosmogdirty electricitytransientsharmonicshypersensitivityelectrosensitivitydirty powericf-p26radioshack1200586frequency rangekhz range
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy