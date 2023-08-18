How to measure Dirty Electricity ?

A radio is useful tool to get an idea of some of the EMF (Dirty Electricity) in your home.



Be aware that some new radio's have noise suppression when the previously models didn't have this. You don't want strong noise suppression.

Also, turn the radio around like doing 1 axis measurements, sometimes more EMF is measured holding the radio at certain angle.



The Sony ICF-P26 radio measures frequencies between 530kHz to 1605 kHz.

https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26



Here is a fun experiment with a Star Wars theme you can do if you have a radio:

https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21



https://www.brighteon.com/d934821d-5dcc-4a5f-9cf1-df3501433ca6



You need other devices (not only a radio) to get a complete picture of the full spectrum of manmade EMF in your home, a radio is just a crude device but it's a start. There are simple devices for home use that can measure magnetic fields, electric fields and RFR. The Dirty Electricity (DE) (or EMI) which rides on your cables and radiates in your living space should also be measured with:

a) a simplified device for home use like a Greenwave Dirty Electricity meter, or:

b) with a battery powered oscilloscope (for experts, like some Building Biologists use).

For more info on EMF meters watch the following video first, towards the end you can see a simplified overview of many EMF devices and what they can measure:

https://www.brighteon.com/40288c41-471e-4983-bda5-be0e35ef6517



Studies:





EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

