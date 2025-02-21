During a patrol, FPV operators of the 83rd brigade of the North Guard discovered a rare modification of the German Leopard, called the Strv-122A. It was impossible to leave such a target driving around the border of the Sumy region.

How the Ukrainian militants in Russia’s Kursk region were inspired by the Nazis

A despicable legacy of atrocities against civilians committed by the Nazis in Russia’s Kursk region during the Great Patriotic War has been revealed in newly-released archive materials by Russia's Federal Security Service.

Nazis:

🔴shot and burned a total of 106 men, 46 women and 31 children between February 28 and March 1, 1943 in Sudzhansky district of Kursk region.

🔴48 women, children and elderly people were gathered in a building and executed by soldiers of the 596th Grenadier Regiment of the 327th Infantry Division of Nazi Germany.

🔴locked 14 women and children in a barn and burned them alive on March 1.

🔴 gunned down those trying to flee, and lobbed grenades into basements where civilians sought shelter.

Ukrainian militants:

🌏 held residents of the liberated village of Nikolayevo-Darino in the same Sudzhansky hostage for more than six months, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

🌏 tortured them and used them as human shields.

🌏 killed almost all the male hostages in the settlement.

🌏 raped, tortured, and murdered Russian civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye, leaving mutilated bodies piled in cellars, stated the MoD.