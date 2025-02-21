© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During a patrol, FPV operators of the 83rd brigade of the North Guard discovered a rare modification of the German Leopard, called the Strv-122A. It was impossible to leave such a target driving around the border of the Sumy region.
Adding, article written, from @geopolitics_live:
How the Ukrainian militants in Russia’s Kursk region were inspired by the Nazis
A despicable legacy of atrocities against civilians committed by the Nazis in Russia’s Kursk region during the Great Patriotic War has been revealed in newly-released archive materials by Russia's Federal Security Service.
Nazis:
🔴shot and burned a total of 106 men, 46 women and 31 children between February 28 and March 1, 1943 in Sudzhansky district of Kursk region.
🔴48 women, children and elderly people were gathered in a building and executed by soldiers of the 596th Grenadier Regiment of the 327th Infantry Division of Nazi Germany.
🔴locked 14 women and children in a barn and burned them alive on March 1.
🔴 gunned down those trying to flee, and lobbed grenades into basements where civilians sought shelter.
Ukrainian militants:
🌏 held residents of the liberated village of Nikolayevo-Darino in the same Sudzhansky hostage for more than six months, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
🌏 tortured them and used them as human shields.
🌏 killed almost all the male hostages in the settlement.
🌏 raped, tortured, and murdered Russian civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye, leaving mutilated bodies piled in cellars, stated the MoD.