National Socialism in Germany connected Jews to economic and social problems, particularly through the "Stab in the Back" theory following World War I. This theory attributed Germany's defeat to communists and Jews, significantly impacting politics during the 1920s and 1930s. Karl Marx's communist ideology had a notable influence on movements before and after World War I, contributing to social unrest. Adolf Hitler's ascension to power was in part a reaction against communism, with the NSDAP positioning itself as defenders against Bolshevism. Jewish boycotts prompted increasingly severe measures, culminating in the implementation of the Nuremberg Laws. The assassination of Ernst vom Rath by Herschel Grynszpan acted as a catalyst for the violent Kristallnacht pogrom. Advocacy for the segregation and deportation of internal enemies can be justified on grounds of national security and legal necessity. These elements collectively shaped Germany's socio-political landscape in the early 20th century, profoundly influencing NS views regarding Jews and communists. 卐





