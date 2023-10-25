What Was the Jessica Lynch Story? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-lynch/
So you've watched 9/11: A Conspiracy Theory and now you're wondering who Jessica Lynch is? Well, you can always check the hyperlinked transcript. But while we're at it, why not dig a little further into the Jessica Lynch and learn all about how the media fabricates war stories for the consumption of the fluoride-addled, television-addicted masses?
