We're experiencing more satanic activities and craziness in the world lately. Has the Satan been given more exousia, which is delegated authority from God? Will the attacks increase? Are we on the "Cusp of Chaos?" when he opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature call out, “Come!” I looked and there was a pale green horse [representing death]! It’s rider’s name was Death [only horseman given a name, called Thanatos/Death] and Hades followed with him; to them [all!] were given [exousia-executive level delegated] authority over a fourth of the earth [2 billion deaths]; to kill [death reference] with a [rhomphaia-Supernatural, Ethnic Invasions] sword, famine [limo-crop failure], and Death [thanatos again, 7th death reference], and the wild animals [therion-small animals, could be biological warfare-sized animals] of the earth. Rev 6:7-8

