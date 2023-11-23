BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why I Take Mega Doses of Lugols Iodine Daily!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
132 views • 11/23/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - http://bitly.ws/PDaG


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why I Take Mega Doses of Lugols Iodine Daily!


Lugols iodine is one of the best ways to supply the body with adequate amounts of the essential mineral known as iodine for the human body.


I take mega doses of Lugol iodine daily, and in this video, I share with you all the reasons why. Listening to what I have to share with you may make you realize why you may also want to.


If you want to learn everything I have to share with you, watch this video, "Why I Take Mega Doses of Lugols Iodine Daily!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here: 

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
how to take iodineiodine mega dose protocoliodine mega dosehigh dose iodinelugols iodine mega dosemega dosing iodinemega dosing lugols iodinewhy i take mega doses of lugols iodine dailyhigh dose lugols iodineiodine mega dosing protocolhow to take mega doses of iodinehow to take mega doses of lugols iodinebenefits of iodinebenefits of mega dose iodinebenefits of mega dosing lugols iodine
