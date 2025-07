Fear of Emotion and Feeling Anything, Fabricating Emotions in Facade, Selective and Self-Delusional With Emotions, Why We Are Hooked Into Social Media, Addicted to Avoiding the Pain and Emotion

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/0w9MnKR2Szo

20160224-1100 Facing My Fear Of Emotion





Cut:

06m55s - 21m59s





DIVINE TRUTH WEBSITE:

divinetruth.com

mary.divinetruth.com

godsway.net

event.divinetruth.com

donate.divinetruth.com

*************************









“LOVE IS AN EMOTION. IF YOU ARE SHUTTING DOWN EMOTION, YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO BE AS SELECTIVE AS YOU BELIEVE YOURSELF TO BE ABLE TO BE.

GOD NEVER MADE THE SOUL THAT WAY. AS SOON AS YOU ATTEMPT TO SHUT DOWN ONE TYPE OF EMOTION, ALL OTHER EMOTIONS ARE ALSO SUPPRESSED TO A DIGREE OR EVEN COMPLETELY.”

@ 09m08s





“YOU ARE STILL TRYING TO SHUT DOWN A GROUP OF EMOTIONS WHILE AT THE SAME TIME TRYING TO EXPERIENCE LIFE. AND YOU BELIEVE THAT’S POSSIBLE.”

@ 10m10s





“THE MORE YOU ENGAGE THE ADDICTION, THE SICKER THE SOUL BECOMES. AND OF COURSE, THE SICKER THE SOUL BECOMES, THE SICKER THE BODY BECOMES.”

@ 19m15s





“WHEN YOU ARE CONNECTED EMOTIONALLY, THAT’S WHEN YOU KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON AROUND YOU, THAT’S WHEN YOU CAN BE HAPPY, THAT’S WHEN YOU ARE ACTUALLY AWARE AND ALSO THAT’S WHEN YOU ARE ACTUALLY LOGICAL, THAT’S WHEN YOU MAKE GOOD DECISIONS.”

@ 20m33s