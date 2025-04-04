Spotify

New Podcast Episode

Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli #873: The Hidden Hand Of The Jesuit Order With Giovanni “Johnny” Cirucci

Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli

2 hr 23 min

Episode Description

Today’s episode comes down to this: Are the Zionists or Jesuits behind the corrupt shadow organization that sits atop society, culture and the governments of the world, wielding dark power to corrupt and further an evil agenda? Today’s guest, author and researcher Giovanni “Johnny” Cirucci, writes often about this subject, and challenges many of our notions about where real power lies.

Apple Podcasts

#873: The Hidden Hand Of The Jesuit Order With Giovanni “Johnny” Cirucci

Rumble

