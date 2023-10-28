X22 REPORT Ep 3198a - Gen Z Is Waking Up, The [CB] System Does Not Work, Gold Decoupling Has Begun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report Financial News Ep 3198a - Oct 27, 2023
Gen Z Is Waking Up, The [CB] System Does Not Work, Gold Decoupling Has Begun
The [CB]/[WEF] are starting to look like fools when it comes to global warming, they are now blaming it on Israel-Hamas war. The young generation is starting to figure our something is wrong, but they are blaming it on capitalism, they will soon find out it is the [CB]. Gold is now decoupling from the real yields.
