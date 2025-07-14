BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump cuts off $40 B in Illegal alien perks like food stamps. Why this is a playbook to be used against you.
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
106 views • 2 months ago

Trump Cuts off $40 Billion in Subsidies / Perks for Illegals, but why Now?

I’m not buying it. Allow illegals in, fund them via NGOs, state, local, and federal government, and next pull their funding. Expect chaos if people are starving. It is a lawlessness playbook to bring on the Ai bio digital surveillance state. Where are the 1.4 billion hollow point bullets purchased by the DHS? I cover an old dream of an illegal alien armed with an m16, stealing and a police standdown. My other question, if Illegal Alien kids go hungry from the cancelation of Head Start, will the CPS steal the kids for neglect? Is our government using Ai to scan immigrants social media before being accepted into the USA. Why should you care?


