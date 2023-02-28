BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Your Mind is an Excellent Servant, but a Terrible Master - David Foster Wallace
02/28/2023

After Skool

David Foster Wallace (February 21, 1962 – September 12, 2008) was an American writer and university professor in the disciplines of English and creative writing. This speech is from his graduation address at Kenyon College in 2005.

The most profound ideas are the most difficult to articulate because they express thoughts that transcend words. Many of us struggle through life because we are stuck in our "default setting", where we unconsciously see ourselves as the absolute center of the universe. David Foster Wallace presents an alternative way to see the world in this timeless speech.

freedomloveworkeducationmindlifemoralityawarenessafter skooldavid foster wallace
