The Global Predators plan to eat their lunch plus yours as well, part 2
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
21 views • 07/17/2023

Listen now | by Christian Elliot, abridged and read by Robert Yoho. For our podcast together, see this LINK. This is a follow-up to Christian’s posts 18 Reasons, Covid Wizards, and 17 Reasons. The original is HERE. SUMMARY, parts 1 and 2 The global predators are not shy about revealing their plans, and Covid is just the beginning. Central banks have worldwide, overwhelming economic power. Their sociopathic leaders are inflating and collapsing our currency to tighten their noose on us. They promote these menacing acts with names such as “the Great Reset.”.


