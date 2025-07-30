Western Elites can't Accept Russia has Won - Mearsheimer with Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western elites can't accept Russia has won — Russophobia won't let them - US analyst
American political scientist John Mearsheimer told Tucker Carlson that the West has no real strategic stake in Ukraine — only a toxic obsession with anti-Russian narratives.
💬 “The Russians are not allowed to have legitimate security concerns in the minds of most Western elites,” Mearsheimer highlighted.