Solar eBike
Cahlen
CahlenCheckmark Icon
599 followers
5
488 views • 04/22/2023

The Solar eBike can take me and all my gear at least 60 miles in a single charge on paved roads, and deep into remote wilderness areas that most people are unable to access.


EBIKE:

https://www.radpowerbikes.com/collections/radrover-fat-tire-electric-bikes


BATTERY:

https://cahlen.org/ebike-battery-rebuild


CHARGE CONTROLLER:

https://sunforgellc.com/product/gvb-8/


SOLAR PANEL (x2):

https://www.amazon.com/ALLPOWERS-Charger-Technology-Portable-Notebooks/dp/B075YRKVMH


DC VOLTAGE CONVERTER:

https://www.amazon.com/Converter-DROK-Regulated-Adjustable-Regulator/dp/B098347BD9


CAR USB CHARGER:

https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Super-Charger-Ports-EP-L5300XBEGWW/dp/B089RD7F71


MICRO USB CABLE:

https://www.amazon.com/Proxicast-Premium-Extra-Long-Micro-USB/dp/B013CX6XO8


USB C CABLE:

https://www.amazon.com/Anker-Charging-MacBook-Galaxy-Charger/dp/B088NRLMPV


REAR LIGHT:

https://www.amazon.com/Rechargeable-Intensity-Accessories-Helmets-Flashlight/dp/B015IEJ0GC


MOTION ALARM:

https://www.amazon.com/Keni-Rechargeable-Anti-Theft-Electric-Accessories/dp/B01M2BOC7J


HAM RADIO:

https://www.amazon.com/Radioddity-Bluetooth-Programming-Handheld-Rainproof/dp/B087M94ZHZ


FRONT RACK:

https://www.radpowerbikes.com/products/front-rack


REAR RACK:

https://www.radpowerbikes.com/products/radrover-rear-rack


PANNIER (x2):

https://www.amazon.com/Axiom-Pannier-Seymour-Weave-Black/dp/B01LOS0EQ6


TOP TUBE BAG:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07BMPF9HS


FRAME BAG:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B082GXD7HF


SEATPOST:

https://www.radpowerbikes.com/collections/seating/products/sr-suntour-sp12-ncx-seatpost


SEAT:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07Y1MJ2HL


TIRE (x2):

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B06WP8683W


TUBE (x2):

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B071HWZVS4


TIRE INSERT (x2):

https://www.amazon.com/Tannus-26-4-0-4-8-Protector-Goatheads/dp/B08CXFJDSN


TIRE SEALANT:

https://www.amazon.com/Orange-Seal-Endurance-Sealant-Mechanics/dp/B015M06S4Y


TUBE PATCH KIT:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B000JF2ZB8


BRAKE PADS:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07RWHMW79


CHAIN LUBE:

https://www.amazon.com/Dumonde-Tech-Original-Bicycle-Lubrication/dp/B001EO19MY


TIRE PUMP:

https://www.amazon.com/BV-Portable-Frame-120PSI-Pressure/dp/B07NZ8V8XP


MIRROR:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08GJHDTN2


HELMET:

https://www.amazon.com/Retrospec-Dakota-Bicycle-Skateboard-Helmet/dp/B094PVJ875


VISIBILITY VEST:

https://www.amazon.com/Neiko-53941A-Visibility-Safety-Yellow/dp/B0030AA3YK


SLEEPING BAG:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00Z77AMOA


COMPRESSION SACK:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08HDD9Q5L


WATER BAG:

https://www.amazon.com/Platypus-Hands-Free-Hydration-Reservoir-3-Liter/dp/B07M9ZPXQ1


WATER FILTER:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00B1OSU4W


FILTER IN-LINE ADAPTOR:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B008JX0QP4


MONOCULAR:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vortex-Optics-25mm-Solo-Monocular-8x25/17468669


SHOVEL:

https://www.amazon.com/Cold-Steel-92SFS-Special-Forces/dp/B008TSPSZM


DYNEEMA ROPE:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01M6ZWGQ1


QI'HASUR:

https://www.amazon.com/AlignBodyworks-Qihasur-Copper-Massage-Tool/dp/B00KYHBG2K


SECURITY CABLE:

https://www.amazon.com/Kryptonite-KryptoFlex-Double-Bicycle-Security/dp/B000NOO3ZQ


LOCK:

https://www.amazon.com/Master-Lock-Padlock-Stainless-2-Keyed/dp/B00STZXWL2

survivalsolarebike
