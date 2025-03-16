When is Passover? 3 Key Details You Need to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are three major things all followers of Christ should be paying attention to each year in order to determine the prophetic time clock of God's Holy Days, from Passover to Tabernacles. I will break down some key concepts and common misconceptions as the Hebrew New Year is very close to beginning. For more information on the 🌙 Biblical Calendar, check out https://overcomebabylon.com/5861
TIME STAMPS:
04:13 - Sign # 1 - The Sighted New Moon
9:01 - Sign # 2 - The Abib Barley
17:53 - Sign # 3 - Taking the Lamb on Your Pilgrimage
