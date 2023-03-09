NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/09/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The liberal left is destroying our rights as parents and as citizens of this country to defend ourselves and our children. Here in NM a judge in Santa Fe released an alleged pedoifile before trial, something that should never happen, but i name the judge here and the party he belongs too, and tell why this is all wrong.