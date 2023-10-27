Missile salvo from Gaza targeted Tel Aviv today.

There was another video of a big pot hole left on an unbusy street.

This attack on the building shown. A missile hit Tel Aviv.

3 people are injured.

[10/27/2023 1:04 PM]

🇮🇱 🇵🇸 Movement of Israeli armored vehicles and tanks was noticed near the northern part of the Gaza Strip

At the same time, small arms fire is reportedly heard in some places along the border fence.

🇮🇱🇵🇸❗The Israeli military is urging residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move south as the IDF prepares to expand ground operations inside the Gaza Strip.‌‌

🇮🇱🇵🇸⚡IDF tanks are storming Gaza from all eastern and northern directions. A major battle is currently taking place in the area of the separation fence.

🇸🇦🇮🇱❗️Saudi Arabian officials have warned the United States that Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip could have catastrophic consequences for the Middle East, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

🇾🇪🇮🇱⚡Unconfirmed report of UAV and BM launch from Yemen towards Israel



🇮🇱🇵🇸⚡Arab media reported tanks entering from east of Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.









