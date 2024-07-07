The Buddha on No Satiation

No Satiation

Atitta Sutta (AN 3:109)

By Ajahn Thanissaro

“There is no satiation through indulging in three things. Which three? There is no satiation through indulging in sleep. There is no satiation through indulging in distilled & fermented drinks. There is no satiation through indulging in the climax of sexual intercourse. There is no satiation through indulging in these three things.”





