A new short film produced by The Woolmark Company in collaboration with design-driven production company Buck highlights the timelessness and versatility of wool. Titled The Innovator - after one of the main characters - this animated film journeys through the ages and offers a unique view on how wool has been used - and continues - to clothe man. The film begs the questions: who is the real innovator: is it man who has found use for wool, or is wool the hero as it continues to get better over time with its natural inherent properties?