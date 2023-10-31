BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WWIII | WWIII alert! Turkey announces it will declare war on Israel if Gaza invasion continues!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
52 views • 10/31/2023

The growing list of strong military powers that will declare war on Israel unless it stops the invasion of Gaza is now a bigger threat than Hamas | Netanyahu doubles down, tells Israelis to prepare for "long and difficult war" | Speaker Johnson revealed as Zionist, signals unconditional support for Israel while speaking to Republican Jewish Coalition | Sen. Rand Paul warns out-of-control spending is the biggest threat to national security | Biden to run gun stores out of business | the danger of DeepFake AI content to 2024 election | Matthew Perry found dead in jacuzzi | 2 million starving in Gaza humanitarian crisis | Dem-controlled US Senate passes mask mandate ban.

Keywords
paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
