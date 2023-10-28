BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep 3198b-Patriots Have It All, Election Fraud Declas, Trial Of The Century, Shot Heard Around The World
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
182 views • 10/28/2023

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3198b- Oct 27, 2023

Patriots Have It All, Election Fraud Declas, Trial Of The Century, Shot Heard Around The World

 The war between the [DS] and Patriots can now be seen. The clean up operation is now moving forward. The [DS] will try to use this to coverup their crimes, this will backfire. Patriots have it all, it was declassed along time ago. Trump has filed a court document that shows he will be introducing classified information on election fraud. This will bypass the fake news, they will try to spin, but this will fail. This will be the short heard around the world when the people find out who was involved.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
