THE REAL JESUS - PART 28
Leave the Matrix
Leave the Matrix
16 views • 02/12/2024

Many people teach a difference between Christian disciples and Christians who have accepted Jesus as their Saviour. Most “believers” prefer to stay at home, raise funds, and pray for the “disciples"… storm troopers who take the message into all the world. What is a Christian? Do true Christians have a choice?  Did Jesus have a category for neutrals, who are still undecided in the struggle between Christians vs non-Christians?

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

Keywords
godjesusinspirationalchristianspiritualitytruthprophecyreligionspiritendtimes
