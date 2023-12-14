Create New Account
Big Solar Scam
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
665 views
Published 2 months ago

Predatory Sales

* Solar companies are preying on the poor and elderly.

* Is the entire industry a scam?

* [Bidan] poured $400B of American taxpayer $ into it — and we’re on the hook for bailing them out.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343021029112

Keywords
jesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenrenewable energygreen new dealgreen energysolar energyracketeeringclimate hoaxsolar powergreen dreamsolar panelclimate fraudgreen fraudbidenomicsgreen new scambail-outclimate racketjigar shahsolar industrypredatory salestaxpayer subsidysolar fraudsubsidizationsolar racket

