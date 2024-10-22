© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 7 trumpets of Revelation describe major judgments that God passes upon the world. But are these judgments something yet to happen, or do they reveal that bible prophecy has actually been happening throughout history? And if so, what does it say for our own position in the scheme of biblical events? Today we will look at how the 7 trumpets are fulfilled in history and why they confirm the timeline we saw in the 7 churches and the 7 seals.
00:00 - Introduction & Review
16:56 - Why This Matters
21:32 - Scriptural Context
25:19 - The 1st Trumpet
36:58 - The 2nd-4th Trumpets
56:04 - The 3 Woes
57:08 - The 5th Trumpet
1:20:50 - The 6th Trumpet
1:32:16 - Final Thoughts