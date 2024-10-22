The 7 trumpets of Revelation describe major judgments that God passes upon the world. But are these judgments something yet to happen, or do they reveal that bible prophecy has actually been happening throughout history? And if so, what does it say for our own position in the scheme of biblical events? Today we will look at how the 7 trumpets are fulfilled in history and why they confirm the timeline we saw in the 7 churches and the 7 seals.







00:00 - Introduction & Review

16:56 - Why This Matters

21:32 - Scriptural Context

25:19 - The 1st Trumpet

36:58 - The 2nd-4th Trumpets

56:04 - The 3 Woes

57:08 - The 5th Trumpet

1:20:50 - The 6th Trumpet

1:32:16 - Final Thoughts

