Deputy Croney Bodycam ~ Consent to Search~ I Smell Marijuana ~ Automobile Exception 4th Amendment
Lone Star News
Lone Star News
10 followers
51 views • 09/21/2023

Part 2 Wood County Deputy Croney Bodycam

All visual redactions made by Wood County Sheriffs office.


Some parts were sped up 8x for time and privacy by our team.


Nothing was ever given to any of the accused after asking for something to drink.



No “shake” was recovered.

No illegal narcotics were found.


Suspect in handcuffs over 30 minutes before leaving for a 15 min ride to WCSO.


This is what will happen to your vehicle in a Wood County 16 minute unsuccessful search!!


When I arrived, stop was mostly over.


Sgt. Austin Milbourn told me when I asked for the reason for the stop “We trying to help her get her car going”.

I guess they forgot all that searchin stuff.


Why wasn’t the K9 used?


texaswoodcountysheriff office
