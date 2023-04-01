BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pt 2 Dark Days for the Republic: Trump Indicted; Catastrophic Tornado In Little Rock; Top News 3/31/23
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
1 view • 04/01/2023

BREAKING: Chaos in Little Rock after a tornado ravaged the city. Officials are calling this a "mass casualty event" with more than 600+ people injured. Civilians are reportedly transporting the injured to the hospital. In our nation's history, no president has ever been indicted, much less for a crime that the Federal government refused to prosecute. State Attorney General of NY, Bragg, has done just this. Meanwhile, a meme maker named Douglas Mackey was found guilty of voter suppression for posting a meme telling Clinton voters to stay home and text their votes.


CNN is reporting that regulators revealed that customers of Silicon Valley Bank tried to withdraw $100 billion from the bank the day it failed. More on the banking crisis and what you can do to protect your assets.


And in case these headlines are just a bit too much to handle, maybe you can join the FBI and their coloring day at lunch- no, really, the FBI has coloring day. You can't make this stuff up.

Keywords
jesse waterstrump indictmentbraggsvbtrump indictedmanhatten daarkansas tornadofbi coloringdouglas mackey
