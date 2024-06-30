BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️AUDIO: ASSANGE statement at Saipan Federal Court guilty plea hearing, 26 June 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
46 views • 10 months ago

❗️AUDIO: Assange statement at Saipan Federal Court guilty plea hearing, 26 June 2024:

“Working as a journalist I encouraged my source to provide information that was said to be classified in order to publish that information”

“I believe that the First Amendment protected that activity, but I accept that as written it is a violation of the Espionage Act Statute”

“I believe the First Amendment and the Espionage Act are in contradiction with each other but I accept that it would be difficult to win such a case given all the circumstances.

🎙@AussieCossack via Stella Assange

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
