❗️AUDIO: Assange statement at Saipan Federal Court guilty plea hearing, 26 June 2024:
“Working as a journalist I encouraged my source to provide information that was said to be classified in order to publish that information”
“I believe that the First Amendment protected that activity, but I accept that as written it is a violation of the Espionage Act Statute”
“I believe the First Amendment and the Espionage Act are in contradiction with each other but I accept that it would be difficult to win such a case given all the circumstances.
🎙@AussieCossack via Stella Assange