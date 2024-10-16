BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REVOLT Against Trans-Madness In Women’s Sports - FIVE NCAA Girls Volleyball Teams Vote To Forfeit Games Over A Trans Player! Is 4th Wave Feminism Imminent?
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 7 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Most amazingly, these girls are mobilizing WITHOUT permission or approval from their universities! This is some serious girl power, indicates they have immense support outside of their own educational institutions and that cultural views are changing rapidly on this topic.


Could this be a bellwether for sanity?


“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes” University of Nevada Women’s Volleyball


Momentum is building as individuals, cultural institutions and businesses rally around the idea that boys are boys and girls are girls. No one is born in the wrong body and men should NEVER be permitted to compete against women in athletic events where they are clearly at a distinct advantage.


These should all be very basic, quite uncontroversial statements, yet here we are in the 21st Century where it seems like everyone has just lost their damn minds. Luckily - bottom up mobilization is CHANGING the culture. And that could CHANGE everything.


Today we look at the wins.


______________________________________

Show Notes:


Nevada Players Vote To Forfeit Against SJSU, Transgender Player Despite School's Statement | OutKick Exclusive

https://www.outkick.com/sports/university-nevada-volleyball-forfeit-san-jose-state-transgender-blaire-fleming


Fair and Safe Eligibility Criteria for Women’s Sport

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/sms.14715


Fallon Fox and Tamikka Brents

https://www.lowkickmma.com/after-being-tkod-by-fallon-fox-tamikka-brents-says-transgender-fighters-in-mma-just-isnt-fair/


Check out XX-XY Athletics ——>

https://www.xx-xyathletics.com/pages/our-people

______________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!


The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy

Keywords
womenrevoltsportstrans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy