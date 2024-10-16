REVOLT Against Trans-Madness In Women’s Sports - FIVE NCAA Girls Volleyball Teams Vote To Forfeit Games Over A Trans Player! Is 4th Wave Feminism Imminent?

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Most amazingly, these girls are mobilizing WITHOUT permission or approval from their universities! This is some serious girl power, indicates they have immense support outside of their own educational institutions and that cultural views are changing rapidly on this topic.





Could this be a bellwether for sanity?





“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes” University of Nevada Women’s Volleyball





Momentum is building as individuals, cultural institutions and businesses rally around the idea that boys are boys and girls are girls. No one is born in the wrong body and men should NEVER be permitted to compete against women in athletic events where they are clearly at a distinct advantage.





These should all be very basic, quite uncontroversial statements, yet here we are in the 21st Century where it seems like everyone has just lost their damn minds. Luckily - bottom up mobilization is CHANGING the culture. And that could CHANGE everything.





Today we look at the wins.





Show Notes:





Nevada Players Vote To Forfeit Against SJSU, Transgender Player Despite School's Statement | OutKick Exclusive

https://www.outkick.com/sports/university-nevada-volleyball-forfeit-san-jose-state-transgender-blaire-fleming





Fair and Safe Eligibility Criteria for Women’s Sport

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/sms.14715





Fallon Fox and Tamikka Brents

https://www.lowkickmma.com/after-being-tkod-by-fallon-fox-tamikka-brents-says-transgender-fighters-in-mma-just-isnt-fair/





Check out XX-XY Athletics ——>

https://www.xx-xyathletics.com/pages/our-people

