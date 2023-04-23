Ole Dammegard: The Reality Distortion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview, Ole talks about his new life in Bali and why he left Europe. We also dive into frequencies and why people experience a totally different reality.
Furthermore, we talk about AI and its implications. Artificial intelligence can be a beneficial tool or a dystopian nightmare. The choice is ours.
Website: https://lightonconspiracies.com/
Nightflight on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Nightflight:7