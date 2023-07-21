Miles Guo says the "evil club" Davos Forum is completely controlled by the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chuck Callesto:
Chinese Communist Party’s # 1 enemy Miles Guo,who the United States has behind bars, reveals Davos Forum is completely controlled by the CCP... is this why he’s being held without bond?
@ChuckCallesto
https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1682402606373535744?s=20