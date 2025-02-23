BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHRISTIAN LIFE 7: HE/SHE WHO HATES HIS/HER BROTHER/SISTER IS IN DARKNESS 2, 1 John 1:4-10, 20250222
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
13 views • 6 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1 John 1:4-10:

4 And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.

5 This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.

6 If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth:

7 But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.

8 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.

9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

10 If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us. Amen!

John 15:11

11 These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full. Amen!

John 8:12:


12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. Amen!


2 Corinthians 6:14:


14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? Amen!


1 John 2:9-11:


9 He that saith he is in the light, and hateth his brother, is in darkness even until now.


10 He that loveth his brother abideth in the light, and there is none occasion of stumbling in him.


11 But he that hateth his brother is in darkness, and walketh in darkness, and knoweth not whither he goeth, because that darkness hath blinded his eyes. Amen!


* * * * *

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

