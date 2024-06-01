BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is the registration of ownership of South Africa.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
11 months ago

This is the registration of ownership of South Africa.


If you live in any other country, including the UK, and you do not believe that every country on the planet has been captured in this way, then you are delusional.


The elections are there for you to enter into a contract with the corporation. 


In that way, you agree to pay the debts of the "country," meaning that you have voluntarily agreed to be a slave for the corporation.


We have been shown no contract.


All of our countries, councils, power, water, police, fire, health, departments, etc.. have all been captured in this way.


It is time to share the knowledge far and wide.


We were never informed.


In that case, it is fraud, obtaining money through deceptive means.


That is a criminal act.


We are not slaves.

