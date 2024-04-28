© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Closer We Get The Crazier It Gets
19 views • 12 months ago
The Closer We Get The Crazier It Gets, the closer we are to the Pre-tribulation Rapture. Need to to the Word of God to get a foundation for this subject. They wanted a sign from heaven. Jesus got upset with those asking for a sign. He said you can figure out what the weather is going to be like and you don't see what is going on? Jesus then went into the sign of Jonah which relates to the Eclipse which just happened.
