BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

*UPDATED* 2022 AUSTRALIAN RAIN BOMB UPDATE AND SURVIVAL TESTIMONY
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
59 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 03/28/2023

(KJV)

JOHN 14:6
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

-

Thank you to this dear soul who agreed to share with us, and with you, her powerful and humbling testimony of how JESUS saved her's and her husband's lives during the March 2022 WEAPONISED floods of the Northern Rivers, NSW, Australia. 

We are so deeply grateful and amazed what JESUS has done for you. 

This miraculous story and powerful testimony is ALL GLORY TO JESUS CHRIST 

JESUS is GOD


David Miles Research - (Jim Lees interview) -
https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/20/david-miles-on-steering-sky-rivers-weather-moderation-and-military-implications/

David Miles Research - Twitter -
https://twitter.com/MilesResearch

Weather Modification History -
https://weathermodificationhistory.com

50 years of Australian Weather Modification -
https://tottnews.com/2018/06/25/australian-companies-manipulating-our-weather/

Australian Rain Technologies owned and run by Matt Handbury (Rupert Murdoch's nephew) -
https://www.australianrain.com.au

Geo-Engineering Watch -
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org

Chemtrail Planet -
http://www.chemtrailplanet.com

Pilots, Doctors and Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails
Subject: Chemtrails
County of Shasta - California - USA public court hearing July 15th, 2014 Shasta County Air Quality Management Board Discussing GEOENGINEERING CHEMTRAILS R-7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeTaejpg18g
Watch the full 3 hour hearing here:
http://youtu.be/IR4jawnS8Ss

Knights of Malta List of Members - (Rupert Murdoch is on this list, with the world's elite Satanists) -

https://themillenniumreport.com/2016/04/secret-membership-list-of-the-knights-of-malta/ 


Knights of Malta Extreme Oath -

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_malta02.htm 


JESUS came to give life
JESUS and his Word (KJV) are the TRUE ANSWER to this spiritual war for our souls
JESUS is The Light in the darkness
He is The Light of the world
He loves you

Keywords
deceptionliesmilitarydeathjesus christmurdertruthlifegenocideweather manipulationfloodssmart citiesweather weaponsgeo-engineeringclimate controlhopeland grabfema campskjv holy biblethe word of godrain bombhoax climate changeearth destroyersthe true answerpersonal survival testimony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy