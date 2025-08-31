© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:
The European party of war won’t let up. While Presidents Putin and Trump pursue peace, Europe interferes and encourages Kiev’s absurd refusal to compromise.
Russia remains open to political solutions. But with no reciprocity, the special military operation continues.