Dutchsinse (Twitter)
I found something VERY interesting next to the Rancho Palos Verdes California "land slide" location!
Giant cracks in the ground forming in Southern California, Portugese Bend / Rancho Palos Verdes, CA .... and what I found could be the direct cause of the shifting going on in the nearby subdivisions.
No doubt about it, large tunnel systems could certainly lead to the area shifting!
#cracks #earthquake #landslide #california #losangeles #LA
