Amouri Family’s House Burned Down After Sniper Attack

Members of the Palestinian Authority opened fire with their machine guns on the homes of citizens in Jenin camp, including the home of citizen Naseem Amouri, whose home was completely burned due to the intensity of the bullets. This comes in light of the siege imposed on the camp for 29 days by the Palestinian Authority.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/01/2025
