'No Turning Back?' Joe Biden Vows To Stand With Ukraine Despite Republican Doubts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VOA news reports, with a speech Tuesday in Poland, President Joe Biden will mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In spite of growing Republican reticence and a softening support among Americans, Biden is expected to reaffirm the US' commitment to Ukraine's defense "for as long as it takes."